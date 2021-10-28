JOE (JOE) Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. JOE has a market capitalization of $314.98 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004750 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00094399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.61 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.60 or 0.06763654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00020632 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 108,798,033 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

