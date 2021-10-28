Joe Nicola Grosso Sells 170,000 Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,455,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,807,043.45.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$24,891.75.

Shares of LIT traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 334,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$23.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.96.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

