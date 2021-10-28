John F. Cooney Sells 15,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DXLG opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.55. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The company had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

