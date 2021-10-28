Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. 1,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

