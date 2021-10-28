JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 36,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,794,000.

