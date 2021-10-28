JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.79 ($15.05).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.