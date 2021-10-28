JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €160.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

