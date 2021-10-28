JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 21,237 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 110.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

