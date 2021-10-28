JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of BRF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

