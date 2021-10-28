JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $4,772,442. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

