JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 738,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.