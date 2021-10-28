JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

