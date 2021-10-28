JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
