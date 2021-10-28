JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,665 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

