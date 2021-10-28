JT Stratford LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $394,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 139.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

NYSE SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.90. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.