JT Stratford LLC Buys New Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

