JT Stratford LLC Buys Shares of 3,161 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

