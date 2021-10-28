JT Stratford LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,664,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $234.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

