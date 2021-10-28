JT Stratford LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.