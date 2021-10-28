JT Stratford LLC Sells 266 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

