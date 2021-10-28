Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.45 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price objective on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

