Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JNPR shares. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

