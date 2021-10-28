Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48 to $0.58 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.