Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 155.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $91,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSE GRUB opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

