Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 172,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,023. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
