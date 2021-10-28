Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 172,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,023. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

