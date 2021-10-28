Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kadmon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 163,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,148. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.