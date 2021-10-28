Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Kansas City Southern worth $117,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

KSU opened at $304.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 230.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,947 shares of company stock worth $16,888,558 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

