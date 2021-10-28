Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Sells $2,675,872.23 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KSU stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

