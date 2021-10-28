KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 4.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.96. 52,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,756,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 205.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KE by 160.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KE by 281.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.