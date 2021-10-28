Kebab Token Hits One Day Volume of $22.00 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $21,627.46 and $22.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

