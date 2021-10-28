Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $5.01

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00008150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $433,191.70 and $956.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

