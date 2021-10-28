Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $880.31

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.31 ($11.50) and traded as high as GBX 938 ($12.26). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 52,417 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £661.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 970.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 880.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

