Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Premier Financial worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

