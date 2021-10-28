Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of UniFirst worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $198.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

