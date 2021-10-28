Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,068 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 2,402.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1,840.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 783,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 78.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDMN stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

