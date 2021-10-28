Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.90 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.