Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 154,661 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 154,661 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 42.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 83,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

