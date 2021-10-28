Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

