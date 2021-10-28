KeyCorp Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $186.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.10 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $175.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

