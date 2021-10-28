KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $210.60 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $6,626,227. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

