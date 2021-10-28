KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $13.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

FB stock opened at $312.22 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $880.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock worth $871,998,240. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

