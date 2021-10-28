KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $18.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Celanese stock opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. Celanese has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

