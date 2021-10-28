KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $220,608,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.