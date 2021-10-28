KeyCorp Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

