KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 471.8% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGHPF remained flat at $$40.55 during midday trading on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on KGHPF shares. Citigroup raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

