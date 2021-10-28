Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.
Shares of KRC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.97. 1,167,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.