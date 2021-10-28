Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.97. 1,167,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

