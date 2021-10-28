Kind Ads Token Trading Down 46.7% This Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $90,537.67 and $429.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

