Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €114.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

KGX stock opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

