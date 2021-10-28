KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.63.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $16.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $196,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 38,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

