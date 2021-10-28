KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

KLAC stock traded up $14.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.34. 2,313,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,692. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $388.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.63.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

