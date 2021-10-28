Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 1,373,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

